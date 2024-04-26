Enphase Energy, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.58.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,425,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

