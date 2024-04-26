Head to Head Analysis: Dakota Gold (DC) versus The Competition

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 102 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dakota Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.36 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.14 billion $1.04 billion 8.03

Volatility & Risk

Dakota Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dakota Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1131 2461 2998 108 2.31

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 38.51%. Given Dakota Gold’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -85.21% -4.69% -4.33%

Summary

Dakota Gold rivals beat Dakota Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

