Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.74.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $311.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.71. Humana has a 12-month low of $299.23 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.