Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on H. Raymond James raised their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$37.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.81. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$32.79 and a twelve month high of C$41.69.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.9103751 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

