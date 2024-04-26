iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.97

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 37865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

