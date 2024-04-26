International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Raised by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.4% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,728,544,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,612,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 996,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after buying an additional 795,797 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,492,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 259,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

