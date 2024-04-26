Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.85.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $184.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $136.67.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

