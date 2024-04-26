Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 167 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,558,000 after purchasing an additional 208,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,843,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after buying an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,915,000 after buying an additional 206,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,557,000 after acquiring an additional 71,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.2 %

FNV stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.97%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

