Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,967 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Hawkins worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Hawkins Price Performance
Shares of HWKN stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.75.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.24 million. Research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.39%.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
