Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,313,000 after acquiring an additional 283,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,457,000 after buying an additional 170,243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $186.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $136.83 and a 12 month high of $197.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.31.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

