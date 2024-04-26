Lisata Therapeutics’ (LSTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. On average, analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Lisata Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

