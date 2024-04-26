LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Short Interest Up 12,600.0% in April

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 12,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

Shares of LSLPF opened at $3.40 on Friday. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

