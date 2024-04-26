LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Short Interest Up 12,600.0% in April

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 12,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
LSL Property Services Stock Performance
Shares of LSLPF opened at $3.40 on Friday. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.
About LSL Property Services
