Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.46 Per Share

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Manx Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %
LON MFX opened at GBX 20.99 ($0.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. Manx Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.90 ($0.37).
About Manx Financial Group
