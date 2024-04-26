Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $83,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.