Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Markel Group stock traded down $10.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,440.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,484.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,444.99. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,272.43 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.