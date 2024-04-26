MaxCyte’s (MXCT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MaxCyte Trading Down 1.3 %

MaxCyte stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. MaxCyte has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 91.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Analysts anticipate that MaxCyte will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 47,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

