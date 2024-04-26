Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. 445,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.11.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
