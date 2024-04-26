Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $275.60 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $275.60 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00055179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,116,003,289 coins and its circulating supply is 857,992,265 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

