Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

