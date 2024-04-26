Oppenheimer Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $482.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $482.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPGI. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

SPGI stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.38. The company had a trading volume of 660,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.07. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

