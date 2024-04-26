Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $65,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $147.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

