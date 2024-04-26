Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $67,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $124.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.58. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

