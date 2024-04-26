Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,070,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

