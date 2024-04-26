Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,894. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.08.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

