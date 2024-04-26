Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,891 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,708. The company has a market capitalization of $457.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.