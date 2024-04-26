Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$16.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.17.

TSE:ARE traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,537. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.54.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. In related news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

