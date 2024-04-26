Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.02. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 115,028 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

