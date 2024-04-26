Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.82 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $124.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.
