RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 240.6% from the March 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance
Shares of AMYZF opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.45.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RecycLiCo Battery Materials
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.