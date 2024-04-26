Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 5,112 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.05% of AMETEK worth $20,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.29. 246,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.16. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

