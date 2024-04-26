Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $43.09 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 30,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $177.62. 2,368,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.