Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $533.68. The company had a trading volume of 324,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,566. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $435.49 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

