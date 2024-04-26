Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PII. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE PII traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 46,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. Polaris has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Polaris by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Polaris by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

