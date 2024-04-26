Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

LEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.34.

Shares of LEV opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

