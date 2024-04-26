Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Wedbush raised their price objective on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 90.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

