Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $9.55-$9.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.550-9.700 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.04. 207,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,560. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

