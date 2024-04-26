Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on California Water Service Group’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.06. 56,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 3.75%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 125.84%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

