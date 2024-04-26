Silvercorp Metals Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,492. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $592.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,627,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

