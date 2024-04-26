Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Stephens

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Simmons First National stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 127,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,146. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

