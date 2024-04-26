SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have commented on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

SLR Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $832.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $721,048.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,676,490.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $603,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,642,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,923,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,676,490.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,539 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

