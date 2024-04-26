Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Declares $1.86 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.86 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Snap-on has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $270.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $247.68 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.