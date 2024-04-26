EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Plans Dividend of $2.11

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 2.1107 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.45.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance
Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile
