EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Plans Dividend of $2.11

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 2.1107 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.45.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.