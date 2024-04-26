Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1916 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Vienna Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VNRFY opened at $5.95 on Friday. Vienna Insurance Group has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.
Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile
