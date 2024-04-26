South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.6 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

