South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $137.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.