Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.71). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 95,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,837. The stock has a market cap of $417.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.47. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $41,494.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares in the company, valued at $604,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $41,494.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,773 shares of company stock worth $300,625. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,711,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

