Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Trimmed by Eley Financial Management Inc

Eley Financial Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

