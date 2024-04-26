Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $164.76. 511,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,010. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.34. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.