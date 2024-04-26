Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 54.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.2% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:V traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.45. 2,062,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $504.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

