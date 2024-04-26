Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 656 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock opened at $341.44 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.72 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.04 and a 200 day moving average of $319.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

